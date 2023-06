(FOX 17) — The Forest Hills Northern/Eastern girls lacrosse team beat Rockford for the second straight season to win a division one regional championship, 14-11 was the final on Friday.

Forest Hills Northern/Eastern 14, Rockford 11

In division 2, East Grand Rapids beat Spring Lake 11-7 to win an 11th straight regional championship.

East Grand Rapids 11, Spring Lake 7

