Menu

Watch
SportsBlitz

Actions

Kent City pulls away from WM Christian to advance to regional final

Jenna Harrison, Kenzie Bowers combine for 40
items.[0].image.alt
Dino Kahrimanovic / FOX 17
Kent City advances to regional final
Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 23:08:00-04

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Kent City girls basketball team was in a battle in Monday night's regional semifinal against Western Michigan Christian.

Kent City 54, WMC 37

The unbeaten Eagles led 17-16 at halftime before pulling away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors, 19-11 in the final eight minutes.

Jenna Harrison scored a game-high 21 points for Kent City while Illinois State signee Kenzie Bowers added 19.

The Eagles will take on Covenant Christian on Wednesday at 7:00 PM at Calvin Christian for a regional championship.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time