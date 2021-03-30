Kent City pulls away from WM Christian to advance to regional final

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Kent City girls basketball team was in a battle in Monday night's regional semifinal against Western Michigan Christian.

Kent City 54, WMC 37

The unbeaten Eagles led 17-16 at halftime before pulling away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors, 19-11 in the final eight minutes.

Jenna Harrison scored a game-high 21 points for Kent City while Illinois State signee Kenzie Bowers added 19.

The Eagles will take on Covenant Christian on Wednesday at 7:00 PM at Calvin Christian for a regional championship.