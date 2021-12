GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenowa Hills cruised to an 80-41 home court win Tuesday over Greenville.

Junior Javion Otten scored 1`6 points to lead the Knights.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter