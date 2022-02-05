Kenny Willekes has jersey retired at NorthPointe Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NorthPointe Christian retired the jersey of former football standout and current Minnesota Vikings defensive end Kenny Willekes on Friday night.

Willkes led the Mustangs to a 31-5 record in his three seasons on varsity including a pair of division six regional championships.

"Just the family and the comraderie," Willekes said about his fondest memories of NPC. "We had a really good community here at this school. I got a lot of good friends that I still talk to to this day. A really good support system, parents, a lot of the teachers, a lot of the coaches, classmates I still reach out to them, I still talk to them frequently just being able to come back and see them and connect with them again is pretty cool."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter