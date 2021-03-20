Menu

Kambestad has big night in West Catholic's win over Hamilton JV

Hawkeyes send out JV team ahead of next week's districts
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Kobe Kambestad leads West Catholic to win
Posted at 9:07 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 23:01:57-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the uncertainty of COVID-19 this season, the Hamilton varsity boys basketball team opted to send out their junior varsity team to take on West Catholic on Friday night.

West Catholic 81, Hamilton JV 57

The Falcons celebrated their five seniors: Travis Zdanowski, Efrahim Bucumi, Aiden Cote, Jack Hipp and Dane Diaite.

However, it was junior Kobe Kambestad stealing the spotlight a big on senior night with 25 points and eight steals in the 81-57 win.

West Catholic will take on Unity Christian in district play on Thursday night at 5:00 PM at Allendale high school.

