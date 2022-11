Kalamazoo Christian 3, Shelby 2

The Kalamazoo Christian volleyball team beat Shelby in five sets in a Division III state quarterfinal at Unity Christian on Tuesday.

The Comets advance to the state semifinals at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek to play Calumet on Friday at 2 p.m..

