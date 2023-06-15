Kalamazoo Christian gets by North Muskegon, earns return trip to state title game

CEADR SPRINGS, Mich. — Taylor Leonard scored twice in the second overtime to lead Kalamazoo Christian to a 3-1 double overtime win over North Muskegon in a division four state semifinal game on Wednesday.

"Oh my gosh we are so excited," Leonard said. "It's honestly emotional because we went there last year and lost and we are more determined than ever to go and win this year. I think this is really the team that can do it, we’ve been putting the work in and I really think that's going to pay off as you can see tonight.”

The Comets got on the board less than four minutes into the game on a goal from Rylan Smith.

The Norse pulled even when Natalie Panucci scored off a free kick with 14:58 to play in regulation.

Kalamazoo Christian advances to the division four state championship game for the fifth time in the last six seasons, the previous four they finished as state runner-up.

"We worked hard and this team, right from day one, that was their goal we had a lot of adversity starting off," K-Christian head coach Jay Allen said. "Today the seniors and all the players really just dug down deep and found a way to win. I would’ve preferred it to be in regulation, but that's okay.”

The Comets will play Clarkston Everest on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Michigan State University.

