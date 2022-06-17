Kalamazoo Christian finishes season as state runner-up in girls

Royal Oak Shrine 1, Kalamazoo Christian 0

Royal Oak Shrine netted the lone goal of the game early in the second half as Kalamazoo Christian falls and finishes as state-runner up in division four.

"We've been battling a lot of things," 7th year K-Chrisitan head coach Jay Allen said. "We've had some ups and downs, but at the end we really turned int on. We had a great group of seniors that really carried this team and they are great role models for the up and coming younger classmates so hopefully we'll be back."

The Comets finish the season at 19-6

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter