Kaden Brown signs national letter of intent with Wright State

Kaden Brown signs national letter of intent

Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Kaden Brown signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Wright State on Wednesday.

Brown had a large contingent of family and friends on hand to help him celebrate this big moment.

"It feels great that I got all these people behind me and moving on to the next chapter of my life with college. I'm going to need it, so it means a lot," Brown said. "Something that I've been dreaming about since a kid, playing at the division one level and to finally make it happen is just crazy."

Brown has been an integral part in helping the Cougars reach the Division II state championship game the last two seasons, and figures to be a big part of another state title contender this winter.

