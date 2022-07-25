Kaden Brown commits to Wright State

Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Kaden Brown committed to Wright State to play basketball Monday on social media.

Brown has been an integral part of the Cougars teams that have played in the division two state finals in consecutive years winning the state championship in 2021.

Wright State won the Horizon League tournament last season advancing to the NCAA Tournament where it beat Bryant in the first four before losing to one-seed Arizona in the first round.

