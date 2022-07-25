Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Kaden Brown commits to Wright State

The Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior will had to the Horizon League
Kaden Brown basketball
FOX 17
Kaden Brown basketball
Kaden Brown basketball
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 18:38:46-04
Kaden Brown commits to Wright State

Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Kaden Brown committed to Wright State to play basketball Monday on social media.

Brown has been an integral part of the Cougars teams that have played in the division two state finals in consecutive years winning the state championship in 2021.

Wright State won the Horizon League tournament last season advancing to the NCAA Tournament where it beat Bryant in the first four before losing to one-seed Arizona in the first round.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered