John Bos All-Star games return for 1st time since 2019

John Bos All-Star games

The John Bos All-Star baseball and softball games returned on Tuesday for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Three baseball games and two softball games were played at Davenport University featuring seniors from OK Conference schools.

The final games of the day saw the combination of the OK White and OK Green beat the combination of the OK Red and OK Green 5-4 in softball.

In baseball, the OK White beat the OK Red 10-2 behind Lowell's Blake Bennett who was 3-3 and Forest Hills Northern's Carson Hommes who was 2-2 with a double and triple.

