Jessica Jolly shoots the best round of her life in regionals

Jolly shoots best round of her life

Rockford junior Jessica Jolly shot an eight-under-par 64 last week at the Division 1 regional tournament to win the individual title, and lead her Rams to the team title too.

Jolly was 12 shots clear of the next best score and Rockford won the team title by 31 strokes.

The 64 was the best round ever for Jolly in or out of competition.

"So I started off pretty hot," Jolly said. "I made an eagle on the first hole and then the next six or seven holes, I made quite a few birdies, so it was good just getting off to a good start. After that, it was just trying to hold onto it, try to make a few more birdies, but also just save pars when I needed to. I don't know if there was really a point in the round where I was like, 'OK sweet, I'm this many under,' but on the last couple holes I was just trying to make some pars and finish off well."

Jolly and her Rams teammates head to Bedford Valley in Battle Creek for the Division 1 state finals this Friday and Saturday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

