JENISON, Mich. — The FOX 17 Blitz is back! FOX 17 Morning News was live at Jenison High School to preview the game against Forest Hills Central.

Hot weather is expected, but we're told players have been staying hydrated all week and they're ready to welcome fans back to the stands this year. Concession stands will also be open after being closed because of the pandemic.

Tim Ritsema serves as the athletic director for the Jenison Wildcats. He talked to our Savannah Fish about what to expect.