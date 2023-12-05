Jenison hires Josh Lucas as next football coach

JENISON, Mich. — Jenison has hired Josh Lucas as its next head football coach.

Lucas has been the head coach at Chelsea since 2018 leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 division four state championship.

Lucas is a 2006 Hudsonville High School grad where he quarterbacked the Eagles to the division two state championship game in 2005.

Lucas was also the head coach at Allegan from 2015-2017,

Jenison was 1-8 this past season.

