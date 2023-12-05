Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Jenison hires Josh Lucas as next football coach

Lucas led Chelsea to 60 wins the last 6 years
Josh Lucas before the division 4 state championship game at Ford Field
FOX 17
Josh Lucas before the division 4 state championship game at Ford Field
Josh Lucas before the division 4 state championship game at Ford Field
Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 15:10:43-05

JENISON, Mich. — Jenison has hired Josh Lucas as its next head football coach.

Josh Lucas named head coach at Jenison

Lucas has been the head coach at Chelsea since 2018 leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 division four state championship.

Lucas is a 2006 Hudsonville High School grad where he quarterbacked the Eagles to the division two state championship game in 2005.

Lucas was also the head coach at Allegan from 2015-2017,

Jenison was 1-8 this past season.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book