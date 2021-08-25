Jenison buzzing in anticipation of playing in front of a big crowd again

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jenison won five-straight games to end the regular season in 2020, finishing at 5-2.

The Wildcats must now find a way to keep the momentum going despite graduating 29 seniors.

"We always go by the motto, those before pave the way," Jenison senior wide receiver and cornerback Caleb Dean said. "I think that is such a joy to just have those guys teach us, now we can just teach the young ones. That's all that matters."

FOX 17 Jenison football

Dean and his Wildcats teammates are excited to play a football game Thursday against Forest Hills Central, and to do it in front of a home crowd that will not have the attendance restrictions that were in place a year ago.

"This Thursday is going to be a celebration," Dean said. "We're just so happy that we have our community coming out to support us and couldn't be more thankful for the moment."

According to fourth-year head coach Rob Zeitman, how Jenison responds to that moment could be vital to their chances to be successful.

FOX 17 Jenison football

"Our seniors have never played in front of a large crowd," Zeitman said. "So how are we going to respond to playing in front of a lot of people and having all the glitz and glamour and cool stuff that is Friday night football in West Michigan? That's going to be an interesting, who can settle down first and just play football."

Forest Hills Central at Jenison will be the game of the week on the Blitz, which airs Thursday night from 10:55 p.m. to 11:35 p.m.