In Motion: Alderink, Brooks share excitement for Mr. Basketball nomination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday afternoon the 2024 Mr. Basketball winner will be announced in Detroit. Two of the four nominees are from west Michigan and would be honored to bring this award back to their school.

-Durral "Phat Phat" Brooks, Grand Rapids Catholic Central

The CC senior averages 26 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. During his freshman season he helped the Cougars to a division two state championship. He's been battling a knee injury this season and had sat out for several games, but when he does play, he's making show stopping plays for CC. He's committed to play at the University of Michigan.

His coach, TJ Meerman says "If anyone knows basketball in Michigan, they know Phat Phat. They know that he doesn't just do it on the offensive end, he does it on the defensive end too. And that's what I think makes him so special,".

-Merritt Alderink, Zeeland West

The 6'6 senior forward has made a name for himself over the last two years and has helped get the Dux to a 15-6 record this season. Alderink averages 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He's set to play college ball at Indiana State next year.

"He started for us as a freshman and to see the growth that he's had over the four years. And also playing with that pressure of those four years and seeing it come to fruition. I'm just really proud of him for the time that he's put in," said David Klyn, Zeeland West boys basketball coach.

The other two nominees are Ayden Davis from Onsted and Tyler Ode from Saginaw Heritage.

