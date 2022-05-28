Hudsonville wins volleyball tournament, excited about growth of the sport

Boys volleyball on the rise in Michigan

Hudsonville won the high school boys volleyball tournament on Wednesday for the second straight season.

This time the tourney had 37 teams from around the state competing, almost twice as many as last year.

"I can't believe it," Eagles head coach Aaron Wedge said. "Last year there were 19, this year there is 37 and next year there is talk of maybe 20 more adding so we are growing so fast. I think it's undeniable that at some point here maybe shortly that it could be a sport in the MHSAA."

Winning is enjoyable, but playing different teams is even better according to the Hudsonville players.

"Last year we were at 19 teams and we were playing Lowell back-to-back-back," Hudsonville junior Kavan Belmont said. "Now, I'm so excited to actually cheer on everybody from club, from impact and it is like a big huge family, it's insane."

One reason the sport continues to grow is players are enjoying it more than they thought they would.

"It's awesome just to see it growing and my coach made me play," Eagles senior Carson Bell said. "I didn't even want to play. Coach got me into it and now I'm in love with the sport, so it's awesome."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter