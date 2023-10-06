Hudsonville volleyball takes sole possession of the lead in the OK Red

JENISON, Mich. — Hudsonville volleyball takes sole possession of first place in the OK Red with a 3-1 win against Jenison.

hudsonville 3, jenison 1

The Eagles are now 5-0 in the conference this season and are 12-0 on the year. The second set loss against the Wildcats, 25-23, was their first set loss of the entire year.

"I think its really exciting, we have a good group of girls who are a younger squad, and we have a lot of good senior leaders and i think its good to beat a hometown rival," said Isabelle Swiercz.

"I think our defense is good digging up some of their hits. Our libero, Gigi, does a nice job for us and our outside Izzy put away some really heavy balls for us when we needed her in crunch time. It feels good. It's obviously a big conference to win we haven't won it yet we still have a lot of work to do, but looking into post-season and things like that its good for us to push now early in the conference," said head coach Stephanie Chenlo.

They'll travel to Caledonia next Tuesday, October 10th.

