HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Hudsonville girls soccer team got first half goals from Lexi Armstrong and Kendall Aikens in the first half on its way to a 3-0 win over visiting South Christian on Tuesday.

Hudsonville tops South Christian in first game after spring break

Raeleigh Woodwyk scored on a header in the second half to give the Eagles the three-goal lead.

