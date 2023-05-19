Hudsonville tops Kenowa Hills in regional opener

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Hudsonville boys lacrosse team opened the division one regional tournament with a 19-1 win over seven-seed Kenowa Hills on Thursday.

The Eagles (13-5) now have the most wins in a season since 2016.

Hudsonville advances to play Friday's Grand Haven-West Ottawa winner at West Ottawa on Friday May 26th in the regional semifinal.

