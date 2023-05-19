Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Hudsonville tops Kenowa Hills in regional opener

The Eagles advance to play at West Ottawa next Friday
Hudsonville beats Kenowa Hills in Lacrosse Regionals
FOX 17
Hudsonville beats Kenowa Hills in Lacrosse Regionals
Hudsonville beats Kenowa Hills in Lacrosse Regionals
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 23:04:11-04

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Hudsonville boys lacrosse team opened the division one regional tournament with a 19-1 win over seven-seed Kenowa Hills on Thursday.

Hudsonville beats Kenowa Hills in boys lacrosse regional quarterfinal

The Eagles (13-5) now have the most wins in a season since 2016.

Hudsonville advances to play Friday's Grand Haven-West Ottawa winner at West Ottawa on Friday May 26th in the regional semifinal.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great_Lakes_WX_960x720.png

Weather