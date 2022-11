Hudsonville 3, Jenison 0

The Hudsonville volleyball team beat Grandville in three games Wednesday to advance to the division one district final on Thursday against Jenison.

The Eagles (34-2-1) run their winning streak to 10 consecutive matches.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

