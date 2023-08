HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Bryce Norder scored twice in the first three minutes and Hudsonville held on for a 2-1 win over visiting Grand Haven Monday in the OK Red opener for both teams.

The Buccaneers lone goal was scored by Cade Larose in the first half.

