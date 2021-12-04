Hudsonville picks up where it left off in season opening win over Mona Shores

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Hudsonville girls basketball team won its first game since winning the division one state championship back in April with a 72-33 win over visiting Mona Shores on Friday night.

"It's a good start," Eagles head coach Casey Glass said. "It's a way to get our season going. When we're sharing the ball and when we're moving the ball, we're a difficult team to play against."

Jaci Tubergen scored 15 points to lead the Eagles.

"It's good to be back," Tubergen said. "We've worked really hard for this upcoming season and summer. Nothing that happened last year guarantees anything for this year so we're just going into it with the same mentality that we had last year and taking it one game at a time and just hoping to get back there."

Ella Reifschneider also scored 15 points for Hudsonville.

The Sailors were led by Ali Phillips who scored 8 points, Khaleeya Cook and Mia Brown each had 6.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

