Hudsonville, FHN win volleyball district titles

(FOX 17) — Hudsonville beat Jenison in three sets to win a third straight district championship in girls volleyball.

Hudsonville tops Jenison for 3rd straight district title

Forest Hills Northern made it to Battle Creek last season and Huskies won a second straight district title Thursday beating Lowell in four sets.

FHN beats Lowell in 4 to win district title

The Eagles and Huskies will meet in a division one regional semifinal game next Tuesday at Caledonia.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter