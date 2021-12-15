Watch
Hudsonville comes back to top Byron Center in OT

Jaci Tubergen scored 21 points to lead the Eagles
The Eagles win in overtime
Posted at 11:11 PM, Dec 14, 2021
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Hudsonville girls basketball team was able to overcome a double digit first half deficit as it came back to beat Byron Center 59-56 in overtime on Tuesday.

Senior Jaci Tubergen lead all scorers with 21 points, Maddie Petroelje and Mikayla Meyer each added 10 points for the Eagles.

Lillian Zeinstra led the Bulldogs with 18 points her sister Avery Zeinstra scored 14.

