Hudsonville blanks Rockford, wins OK Red title outright

Hudsonville 3, Rockford 0

The Hudsonville girls soccer team beat Rockford 3-0 at Rams Stadium on Monday as the Eagles clinched the outright OK Red championship.

Kendall Aikens, Eva Joldersma and Cadence Williams were the Hudsonville (15-0-2) goal scorers,

The Eagles are the top seed in the district they are hosting and will await the Grandville/West Ottawa winner in the semifinal on Wednesday june 1st.

