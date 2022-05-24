Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Hudsonville blanks Rockford, wins OK Red title outright

Eagles score 3 first half goals in win
Hudsonville soccer
FOX 17
Hudsonville soccer
Hudsonville soccer
Posted at 11:03 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 23:04:07-04
Hudsonville 3, Rockford 0

The Hudsonville girls soccer team beat Rockford 3-0 at Rams Stadium on Monday as the Eagles clinched the outright OK Red championship.

Kendall Aikens, Eva Joldersma and Cadence Williams were the Hudsonville (15-0-2) goal scorers,

The Eagles are the top seed in the district they are hosting and will await the Grandville/West Ottawa winner in the semifinal on Wednesday june 1st.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News