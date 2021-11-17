Hudsonville beats Rockford for 5th time this season, advances to semifinals

Hudsonville 3, Rockford 1

The Hudsonville volleyball team beat OK Red rival Rockford four times during the regular season, Tuesday the Eagles made it a perfect 5-0 against the Rams with a four set win in a division one state quarterfinal at Holland High School.

"I am so excited for them, it brings tears to my eyes," Hudsonville head coach Stephanie Chenlo said. These girls have worked so hard, I'm so proud of them, they've earned it, they deserve it, I'm ready for Thursday night. We talk about how hard it is to beat a team 3 times we were lucky enough to do that and beat them 5 times especially here in state quarterfinals is just special."

After taking the first two sets, the Eagles dropped the third before winning the fourth to advance to Battle Creek.

"I'm having so many emotions right now, I'm so proud of me and my teammates," Hudsonville senior Leah Rogers said. "I think that we all work so hard together and I think we're so proud that we've come this far and I think that we're overall excited to see who we have next."

The second-ranked Eagles will play top-ranked Bloomfield Hills Marian in a division one state semifinal Friday at Kellogg Arena at 4:30 p.m..

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter