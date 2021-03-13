Hudsonville beats Grand Haven for 10th win

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pair of second period goals from Drew Mulder helped Hudsonville pick up a 2-1 win over OK Fischer division opponent, Grand Haven on Friday night.

The Eagles finish the regular season 7-3 in the Fischer Division and 10-6 overall.

The Buccaneers lead in the Fischer is two points over Kenowa Hills. The Knights play at Northview at 10 am Saturday and with a win over the Wildcats will setup a winner take all for the division title when Kenowa Hills visits Grand Haven at 5 p.m. later in the day.