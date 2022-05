Hudsonville 7, East Kentwood 0

The Hudsonville girls soccer team started the second half of the conference season with a 7-0 win over visiting East Kentwood on Thursday night.

The Eagles (7-0-1, 9-0-1) remain unbeaten on the year and on top of the OK Red standings.

Hudsonville is scheduled to visit rival Jenison next Tuesday.

