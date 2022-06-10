Hudsonville attempts to ride momentum into softball regional

Hudsonville carries momentum into regionals

The Hudsonville softball is riding high after knocking off OK Red champion Jenison and star freshman pitcher Ally Wright last Saturday.

Now, the Eagles get set to take on Byron Center (30-5) Saturday in the regional semifinal at Jenison High School at noon.

"We are going to prep the same as we did last week," Hudsonville head coach Tom Vruggink said. "Getting ready for a really good pitcher in Sierra Laska. A little different this time, she is left handed, a little different for us I don't think we've seen more than a couple left hand pitchers all year long, but we are hoping that we can keep this thing rolling."

"I am really looking forward to playing as good as we did this last weekend," Eagles junior second baseman Avery Hobson said, "to show people that we can do it and we are really good and it was just like we got lucky."

The winner of the Hudsonville/Byron Center game advances to the regional final at 2 p.m. against the winner of Saturday's first semifinal game between Grand Haven and Rockford.

