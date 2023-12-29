HS hoops roundup: Rockford wins at Zeeland West

(FOX 17) — Andrew Landis scored 14 points as Rockford won at Zeeland West 49-43 in the Zeeland Holiday Tournament.

Rockford 49, Zeeland West 43

Carter Scholten made five three-point field goals in the second quarter alone and scored 27 points as Covenant Christian beat Zeeland East 63-38 at the Zeeland Holiday Tournament.

Covenant Christian 63, Zeeland East 38

Coldwater beat Northview 51-41 at the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Coldwater 51, Northview 41

