HS hoops roundup: Rockford wins at Zeeland West

Carter Scholten leads Coveant Christian to win over Zeeland East
FOX 17
Andrew Landis scored 14 points Thursday to lead Rockford to a win at Zeeland West
Posted at 11:03 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 23:03:27-05

(FOX 17) — Andrew Landis scored 14 points as Rockford won at Zeeland West 49-43 in the Zeeland Holiday Tournament.

Rockford 49, Zeeland West 43

Carter Scholten made five three-point field goals in the second quarter alone and scored 27 points as Covenant Christian beat Zeeland East 63-38 at the Zeeland Holiday Tournament.

Covenant Christian 63, Zeeland East 38

Coldwater beat Northview 51-41 at the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Coldwater 51, Northview 41

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
