HS hoops roundup: GR Christian tops South Christian

(FOX 17) — Grand Rapids Christian got 16 points from Nate Johnson in a 58-48 win over visiting South Christian on Tuesday night.

Whitehall beat Spring Lake 50-44 behind 16 points from junior Camden Thompson.

The West Catholic girls basketball team beat East Grand Rapids 60-48 in the Falcons season opener.

Muskegon got an impressive home court win over Kalamazoo Central 53-29.

