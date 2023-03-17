Hot start in semifinal propels Rockford past Renaissance

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Rockford girls basketball team made 12 of their first 14 shots and led by as many as 22 points in the first half on its way to a 65-42 win over Detroit Renaissance in a division one state semifinals game.

The Phoenix would cut the Rams lead to just 5 points in third quarter before Rockford pulled away to advance.

Last season the Rams lost to West Bloomfield in the state semifinals in what was their first ever trip to the state semifinals.

On Saturday, Rockford will play in the state championship game for the first time in program history.

The Rams opponent will once again be West Bloomfield which beat won the state championship last season, tip is scheduled for 12:15 p.m..

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

