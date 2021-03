HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Hudsonville girls basketball team jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the opening half against non-conference foe Byron Center on Saturday afternoon.

Hudsonville 62, Byron Center 43

Eagles sophomore Maddie Petroelje shot six-for-nine from three-point range, part of a game-high 22 points to help Hudsonville prevail with a 62-43 victory.

Hudsonville improves to 11-1 on the season while the Bulldogs fall to 9-2.