Holton softball, Spring Lake baseball headed to state final on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Holton softball will play in their first ever state title game on Saturday afternoon after beating Hillman 8-0 in the state semis.

The Red Devils started the scoring early, bringing in three runs in the first inning. Then two more in the second inning. They capped things off with a three run home run from Ryann Robins.

Holton will play the winner of Unionville-Sebewaing on Saturday at 5:30pm.

Spring Lake baseball will make an apperance in the division two state championship game for the first time since 1995 after beating Gull Lake on Friday.

The Lakers took an early 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI single from Zach Schlepp. They added four more runs to their lead in that game, along with four strikeouts from junior pitcher Zane Stahl.

They'll play Flint Powers at 5pm on Saturday for the title.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

