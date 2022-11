Holland Christian 4, Elk Rapids 1

The Holland Christian boys soccer team beat Elk Rapids 4-1 Wednesday in a division three state semifinal game at Cedar Springs.

The Maroons advance to Saturday's state championship against Grosse Ile at Comstock Park High School at 3 p.m..

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

