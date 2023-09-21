Watch Now
Holland Christian blanks Unity Christian, earns top seed in upcoming conference tournament

The Maroons scored twice in the second half to win 3-0
FOX 17
Lake VanderPloeg celebrates his goal Wednesday night against Unity Christian
Posted at 11:01 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 23:01:58-04

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Holland Christian jumped ahead of host Unity Christian Wednesday night on a goal from Reuben Plaggemars on its way to a 3-0 win.

The Plaggemars goal was the only tally of the first half, but Caden Petroelje and Lake Vander Ploeg added goals in the second half for the Maroons.

Holland Christian (6-0-1, 10-1-1) wins the regular season OK Blue and will be the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Unity Christian (6-1, 12-1) will be the two seed and the rivals could meet again in the conference tournament.

