Holland Christian blanks Unity Christian, earns top seed in upcoming conference tournament

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Holland Christian jumped ahead of host Unity Christian Wednesday night on a goal from Reuben Plaggemars on its way to a 3-0 win.

Holland Christian shuts out Unity Christian, clinches top seed in conference tournament

The Plaggemars goal was the only tally of the first half, but Caden Petroelje and Lake Vander Ploeg added goals in the second half for the Maroons.

Holland Christian (6-0-1, 10-1-1) wins the regular season OK Blue and will be the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Unity Christian (6-1, 12-1) will be the two seed and the rivals could meet again in the conference tournament.

