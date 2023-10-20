Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Holland Christian beats Holland to win division 2 district title

The Maroons beat the Dutch 3-0
Holland Christian boys soccer win district championship
FOX 17
Holland Christian boys soccer win district championship
Holland Christian boys soccer win district championship
Posted at 11:19 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 23:19:54-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Christian topped Holland 3-0 Thursday to win the division two district championship at Holland High School.

Holland Christian beats Holland to win division 2 district crown

Maroons junior goalie Adam Bergman not only kept the sheet clean, but scored the team's first goal on a penlty kick as HC lead 1-0 at the half.

Ryan Vos and Caden Petroelje added goals after the break.

Top-ranked Holland Christian advances to the regional next week at Gull Lake to play DeWitt on Tuesday at 7pm.

Plainwell will take on Edwardsburg in the first semifinal.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book