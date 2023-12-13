Watch Now
High school hoops roundup: K-Central uses big 2nd half to beat Mattawan

Forest Hills Central, Hackett Catholic and South Christian all get wins
Kalamazoo Central boys basketball
Kalamazoo Central head coach Ramsey Nichols talks to his team Tuesday night against Mattawan
Posted at 11:17 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 23:31:44-05

(FOX 17) — Kalamazoo Central turner a one-point halftime lead into a 74-56 win over Mattawan with a big second half.

Kalamazoo Central runs away from Mattawan in the 2nd half

The Maroon Giants (2-0) were led by senior point guard David Nichols III who scored 23 points, sophomore Isaiaj Theodile added 16.

The Wildcats (3-1) were led by senior Noah Vanlaningham's 22 points.

Hackett Catholic Prep handed Galesburg-Augusta (4-1) it's first loss of the season on Tuesday, 53-38.

Hackett hands Galesburg-Augusta 1st loss 53-38

The Irish (4-1) will host rival Kalamazoo Christian on Friday night.

Forest Hills Central (4-1) got a late bucket from senior Brady Miller as the Rangers beat Grandville (2-1) 50-47.

Miller's late shot lifts FHC to win at Grandville

The South Christian (3-0) girls stayed perfect on the young season with a 48-42 win over visiting Forest Hills Northern (1-1).

South Christian tops Forest Hills Northern to continue hot start

