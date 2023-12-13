High school hoops roundup: K-Central uses big 2nd half to beat Mattawan

(FOX 17) — Kalamazoo Central turner a one-point halftime lead into a 74-56 win over Mattawan with a big second half.

Kalamazoo Central runs away from Mattawan in the 2nd half

The Maroon Giants (2-0) were led by senior point guard David Nichols III who scored 23 points, sophomore Isaiaj Theodile added 16.

The Wildcats (3-1) were led by senior Noah Vanlaningham's 22 points.

Hackett Catholic Prep handed Galesburg-Augusta (4-1) it's first loss of the season on Tuesday, 53-38.

Hackett hands Galesburg-Augusta 1st loss 53-38

The Irish (4-1) will host rival Kalamazoo Christian on Friday night.

Forest Hills Central (4-1) got a late bucket from senior Brady Miller as the Rangers beat Grandville (2-1) 50-47.

Miller's late shot lifts FHC to win at Grandville

The South Christian (3-0) girls stayed perfect on the young season with a 48-42 win over visiting Forest Hills Northern (1-1).

South Christian tops Forest Hills Northern to continue hot start

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

