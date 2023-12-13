High school hoops roundup: K-Central uses big 2nd half to beat Mattawan

(FOX 17) — Kalamazoo Central turner a one-point halftime lead into a 74-56 win over Mattawan with a big second half.
The Maroon Giants (2-0) were led by senior point guard David Nichols III who scored 23 points, sophomore Isaiaj Theodile added 16.
The Wildcats (3-1) were led by senior Noah Vanlaningham's 22 points.
Hackett Catholic Prep handed Galesburg-Augusta (4-1) it's first loss of the season on Tuesday, 53-38.
The Irish (4-1) will host rival Kalamazoo Christian on Friday night.
Forest Hills Central (4-1) got a late bucket from senior Brady Miller as the Rangers beat Grandville (2-1) 50-47.
The South Christian (3-0) girls stayed perfect on the young season with a 48-42 win over visiting Forest Hills Northern (1-1).
