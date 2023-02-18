Watch Now
High school hoops roundup: Clippers win SAC Central, Wildcats stay atop OK White

Posted at 11:05 PM, Feb 17, 2023
WXMI — Boys: Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 51

Boys: Otsego 53, Plainwell 44

Boys: Kalamazoo Central 63, Portage Central 62

Boys: Northview 48, Byron Center 44

Boys: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 72, Ottawa Hills 66

Girls: Reeths-Puffer 45, Zeeland West 34

Girls: Wayland 46, South Christian 39

Girls: Coldwater 46, Pennfield 37

Girls: Martin 52, Galesburg-August 46

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

