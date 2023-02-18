High school hoops roundup: Clippers win SAC Central, Wildcats stay atop OK White

WXMI — Boys: Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 51

Boys: Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 51

Boys: Otsego 53, Plainwell 44

Boys: Otsego 53, Plainwell 44

Boys: Kalamazoo Central 63, Portage Central 62

Boys: Northview 48, Byron Center 44

Boys: Northview 48, Byron Center 44

Boys: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 72, Ottawa Hills 66

Boys: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 72, Ottawa Hills 66

Girls: Reeths-Puffer 45, Zeeland West 34

Girls: Reeths-Puffer 45, Zeeland West 34

Girls: Wayland 46, South Christian 39

Girls: Wayland 46, South Christian 39

Girls: Coldwater 46, Pennfield 37

Girls: Coldwater 46, Pennfield 37

Girls: Martin 52, Galesburg-August 46

Girls: Martin 52, Galesburg-Augusta 46

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter