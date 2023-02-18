High school hoops roundup: Clippers win SAC Central, Wildcats stay atop OK White

WXMI — Boys: Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 51
Boys: Otsego 53, Plainwell 44
Boys: Kalamazoo Central 63, Portage Central 62
Boys: Northview 48, Byron Center 44
Boys: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 72, Ottawa Hills 66
Girls: Reeths-Puffer 45, Zeeland West 34
Girls: Wayland 46, South Christian 39
Girls: Coldwater 46, Pennfield 37
Girls: Martin 52, Galesburg-August 46
