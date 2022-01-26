High School Hoops roundup

Rockford 47, West Ottawa 20

Paul Chapman returned to the sideline Tuesday night for the West Ottawa girls basketball team after collapsing prior to last Friday night's game at Caledonia.

It was Rockford (5-1, 11-1) handing the Panthers (4-1, 10-1) their first loss of the season, 47-20.

Reeths-Puffer 46, Muskegon 35

The Reeths-Puffer girls team beat visiting Muskegon on Tuesday 46-35 to create a three-way tie at the top of the OK Green standings.

The Rockets, Lady Reds and Mona Shores are all now 5-1 in divisional play.

Muskegon 55, Reeths-Puffer 47

The Muskegon boys basketball team held off Reeths-Puffer 55-47 to open up a two game lead over the Rockets in the OK Green.

