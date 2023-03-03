High school girls basketball teams compete for district titles

WYOMING, Mich. — High school girls basketball teams throughout Michigan are battling it out Friday with district championships on the line.

Typically, games start at 7 p.m., but some started earlier Friday, while some got moved to Saturday, due to winter weather worries.

East Kentwood and Byron Center will compete Friday night at Wyoming.

The Bulldogs are coming off 18-straight victories; however, the Falcons beat them in the first game of the year.

It’s the fourth-straight year these two teams have met in the district tournament.

East Kentwood defeated Byron Center 50-43 back in 2020. They won again in the 2021 semifinals, but Byron Center claimed the 2022 district title in a big way, topping EK 67-39.

Also in division one, Rockford will take on Lowell Friday night at Greenville.

It’s a rematch of the district final back in 2022, when the Rams won on their way to the state semifinals at the Breslin Center.

So far this season, Rockford is 22-1, coming off a 17-game winning streak and clenched the OK Red championship, outright.

The Red Arrows are 18-6 this season, led by three outstanding juniors: Brax Baker, Piper Risdon and Taryn Jackson.

The winner of this matchup will get a spot in the regional next week at Mona Shores.

Muskegon is paying a visit to Kenowa Hills Friday night in division one, while Grand Rapids Catholic Central will take on West Catholic and Grand Rapids Christian faces South Christian in division two.

