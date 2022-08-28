Watch Now
High School Football: Week one continues Saturday

Union 59, Ottawa Hills 12
Posted at 11:38 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 23:38:53-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Week one continued on Saturday with two outstanding games that included West Michigan teams.

Grand Rapids Union faced off against Ottawa Hills at Houseman field. It was a slow first half but the Red Hawks came out of halftime with lots of energy and took down the Bengals 59-12.

Cedar Springs traveled to Detroit to take on River Rouge at Wayne State. Also a slow start in this game, it was scoreless at the half. The Panthers scored three times in the thirs and fourth quarters that gave them a 22-0 win.

Cedar Springs 0, River Rouge 22

