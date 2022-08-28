High School Football: Week one continues Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Week one continued on Saturday with two outstanding games that included West Michigan teams.

Grand Rapids Union faced off against Ottawa Hills at Houseman field. It was a slow first half but the Red Hawks came out of halftime with lots of energy and took down the Bengals 59-12.

Union 59, Ottawa Hills 12

Cedar Springs traveled to Detroit to take on River Rouge at Wayne State. Also a slow start in this game, it was scoreless at the half. The Panthers scored three times in the thirs and fourth quarters that gave them a 22-0 win.