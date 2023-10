High school football playoff pairings announced

(FOX 17) — The playoff pairing were released on Sunday. Game begins Friday night and will run up until Thanksgiving weekend when 8 champions are crowned at Ford Field.

Division 1 - Region 1 - District 1

West Ottawa (4-5) at Rockford (9-0)

Hudsonville (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)

Division 2 - Region 1 - District 2

Forest Hills Northern (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)

Reeths-Puffer (7-2) at Mona Shores (6-3)

Division 2 - Region 2 - District 1

Byron Center (8-1) at Portage Central (8-1)

Portage Northern (8-1) at Caledonia (7-2)

Division 3 - Region 1 - District 2

Northview (4-5) at Mt. Pleasant (8-1)

Lowell (6-3) at Forest Hills Central (8-1)

Division 3 - Region 2 - District 1

Coopersville (7-2) at East Grand Rapids (7-2)

Zeeland East (6-3) at Zeeland West (6-3)

Division 3 - Region 2- District 2

Harper Creek (6-2) at Parma Western (8-1)

Lakeshore (5-4) at St. Joseph (6-3)

Division 4 - Region 1 - District 1

Allendale (6-3) at Whitehall (9-0)

Big Rapids (8-1) at Spring Lake (7-2)

Division 4 - Region 1 - District 2

Ionia (5-4) at Forest Hills Eastern (7-2)

Wayland (6-3) at South Christian (6-3)

Division 4 - Region 2 - District 1

Vicksburg (4-5) at Niles (8-1)

Edwardsburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)

Division 4 - Region 2 - District 2

Charlotte (6-3) at Hastings (7-2)

Sexton (8-1) at Portland (9-0)

Division 5 - Region 1 - District 1

Tri County (7-2) at Kingsford (8-1)

Division 5 - Region 2 - District 1

Comstock Park (5-4) at West Catholic (9-0)

Oakridge (6-3) at Belding (8-1)

Division 5 - Region 2 - District 2

Benton Harbor (5-4) at GR Catholic Central (8-1)

Berrien Springs (5-3) at South Haven (6-3)

Division 6 - Region 2 - District 1

Montague (4-5) at Reed City (6-3)

Kent City (7-2) at Hart (8-1)

Division 6 - Region 2 - District 2

Central Montcalm (5-4) at Chesaning (8-1)

Division 6 - Region 3 - District 1

Olivet (3-6) at Constantine (8-1)

Buchanan (6-3) at Kalamazoo United (5-4)

Division 7 - Region 2 - District 1

Union City (6-3) at North Muskegon (9-0)

Schoolraft (7-2) at Lawton (8-1)

Division 7 - Region 2 - District 2

Perry (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1)

Division 8 - Region 1 - District 2

Muskegon Catholic Central (5-4) at Evart (7-2)

Division 8 - Region 3 - District 1

Saranac (5-4) at Saugatuck (7-2)

Centreville (5-4) at White Pigeon (9-0)

8-Player - Division 1- Region 3

Carson City (8-1) at Brown City (9-0)

8-Player - Division 1 - Region 4

Marcellus (7-2) at Martin (7-2)

Mendon (7-2) at Gobles (7-2)

8-Player - Division 2 - Region 3

Fulton (6-3) at Portland St. Patrick (8-1)

8-Player - Division 2 - Region 4

Pittsford (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (9-0)

