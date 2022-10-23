High school football playoff matchups announced Sunday

WXMI — Week nine has come and gone for high school football and now it's time to find out which West Michigan teams will make a 2022 playoff push.
FOX 17 has the latest playoff matches from Selection Sunday:
Division 1
Region 1, District 1
- East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)
- Grandville (7-2) vs. Caledonia (8-1) at East Kentwood, Saturday 1 p.m.
Division 2
Region 1, District 1
- Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Forest Hills Central (9-0)
- Traverse City Central (5-4) at Mona Shores (7-2)
Region 1, District 2
- Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2)
- East Lansing (6-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)
Division 3
Region 2, District 1
- Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)
- Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)
Region 2, District 2
- East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St. Joseph (8-1)
- Lowell (6-3) at Zeeland West (8-1)
Region 3, District 1
- Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0)
Division 4
Region 1, District 1:
- Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0)
- Ludington (7-2) at Fruitport (7-2)
Region 1, District 2:
- Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) at South Christian (9-0)
- Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Unity Christian (5-4)
Division 5
Region 1, District 2:
- Shepherd (6-3) at Oakridge (8-1)
- Tri-County (7-2) at Belding (8-1)
Region 2, District 1:
- Kalamazoo United (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
- Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2)
Region 2, District 2:
- Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1)
Division 6
Region 2, District 1:
- Montague (3-6) at Reed City (8-1)
- Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)
Region 3, District 1:
- Watervliet (6-3) at West Catholic (8-1)
- Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)
Division 7
Region 1, District 2:
- Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1)
Region 2, District 1:
- Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4)
Region 3, District 1:
- Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)
- Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Schoolcraft (6-3)
Region 3, District 2:
- Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3)
- Union City (7-2) at Hudson (8-1)
Division 8
Region 2, District 1:
- White Cloud (6-3) at Beal City (9-0)
- Carson City (8-1) at Fowler (8-1)
Region 3, District 1:
- Decatur (6-3) at Reading (7-2)
- White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3)
8-Player
Division 1, Region 3:
- Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (8-1)
- Gobles (7-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2)
Division 2, Region 4:
- Camden Frontier (5-4) at Colon (9-0)
- Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)
