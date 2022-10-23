High school football playoff matchups announced Sunday

WXMI — Week nine has come and gone for high school football and now it's time to find out which West Michigan teams will make a 2022 playoff push.

FOX 17 has the latest playoff matches from Selection Sunday:

Division 1

Region 1, District 1

East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)

Grandville (7-2) vs. Caledonia (8-1) at East Kentwood, Saturday 1 p.m.

Division 2

Region 1, District 1

Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Forest Hills Central (9-0)

Traverse City Central (5-4) at Mona Shores (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2)

East Lansing (6-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)

Division 3

Region 2, District 1

Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)

Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)

Region 2, District 2

East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St. Joseph (8-1)

Lowell (6-3) at Zeeland West (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0)

Division 4

Region 1, District 1:

Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0)

Ludington (7-2) at Fruitport (7-2)

Region 1, District 2:

Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) at South Christian (9-0)

Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Unity Christian (5-4)

Division 5

Region 1, District 2:

Shepherd (6-3) at Oakridge (8-1)

Tri-County (7-2) at Belding (8-1)

Region 2, District 1:

Kalamazoo United (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2)

Region 2, District 2:

Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1)

Division 6

Region 2, District 1:

Montague (3-6) at Reed City (8-1)

Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)

Region 3, District 1:

Watervliet (6-3) at West Catholic (8-1)

Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)

Division 7

Region 1, District 2:

Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1)

Region 2, District 1:

Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4)

Region 3, District 1:

Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)

Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Schoolcraft (6-3)

Region 3, District 2:

Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3)

Union City (7-2) at Hudson (8-1)

Division 8

Region 2, District 1:

White Cloud (6-3) at Beal City (9-0)

Carson City (8-1) at Fowler (8-1)

Region 3, District 1:

Decatur (6-3) at Reading (7-2)

White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3)



8-Player

Division 1, Region 3:

Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (8-1)

Gobles (7-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2)

Division 2, Region 4:

Camden Frontier (5-4) at Colon (9-0)

Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)



