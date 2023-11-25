(FOX 17) — The high school football state championships games will take place at Ford Field on Saturday and Sunday and FOX 17 will be following four of the eight games.

High school football finals preview

South Christian (10-3) vs. Harper Woods (10-2) - Division 4, Saturday - 1pm

The Sailors are the defending state champions and have really turned it on in the postseason after dropping their final two regular season games. The Pioneers play in the very difficult Oakland Activities Association White division which includes division one finalist South field A&T.

Muskegon (11-2) vs. Warren De La Salle (11-2) - Division 2, Saturday - 7:30pm

The Big Reds and Pilots met in week two with DLS winning 40-28. Muskegon is playing in the state championship game for the ninth time in 12 seasons, winning it all in 2017. The Big Reds have won 11 straight games since the regular season loss to the Pilots.

Forest Hills Central (12-1) vs. Mason (13-0) - Division 3, Sunday - 12:30pm

The Rangers were state runner-up in division two last season and are motivated to perform better than it did in a 52-13 loss to De La Salle in 2022. The Bulldogs reached the finals for the first time after finally beating Detroit King last Saturday in the state semifinals.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-1) vs. Corunna (13-0) - Division 5, Sunday - 4pm

The Cougars are playing at Ford Field for the sixth time in the last years. CC has won 12 straight games since a week one loss to Loyola Academy (IL). The Cavaliers are enjoying the best season in school history and have been dominant outscoring their opponents 585-94.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter