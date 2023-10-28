Hart wins first playoff game in program history over Kent City

HART, Mich. — Hart is in the playoffs for the first time in program history.

The Pirates hosted Kent City Friday night in the first round of the postseason.

Hart ended up winning its first ever playoff game to advance to the district final at Reed City.

Hart 44, Kent City 22

“It means a lot. It means a lot for our community and kids. We’ve got a great group of kids here. We are blessed. I absolutely love it and hopefully it’s just the first one,” Head Coach Joe Tanis said. “We’re going to enjoy all 24 hours of this one because it’s our first one, my first one, so we’re going to enjoy it. Life’s too short to not enjoy this one so we’re going to enjoy it for 24 hours.”

“This is amazing. I mean, we made it to the playoffs for the first time in history and now we’ve won our first playoff game, so it’s amazing for us. It means that we’ve grown a lot, ever since Coach Tanis came, he was building this program and it’s really paid off a lot,” Connor Edwards, Hart’s quarterback, added.

