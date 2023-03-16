Hart falls to Hemlock in division 3 state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Hart girls basketball got off to a slow start Thursday against Hemlock in the division three state semifinals and could not recover.

The Pirates fell behind 21-1 after the first quarter in a xx-xx loss to the Huskies.

Hart did have a 7-2 spurt in the third quarter capped by a made three-pointer from Aspen Boutell to cut what had been a 24 point lead to 19,

Boutell led the Pirates with 7 points, Kelsey Copenhaver added 5 and Addi Hovey and Marianna VanAgtmael each scored 4.

The Pirates finish the season at 24-4.

