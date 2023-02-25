Watch Now
Hamilton boys win conference for 1st time in 3+ decades

Hamilton Boys Basketball
Posted at 10:54 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 22:54:09-05

WXMI — Boys: East Kentwood 61, Hudsonville 49

The Falcons won the OK Red Friday night with the help from leading-scorer Marshaun Flakes, who scored 20 points.

Boys: Hamilton 57, Coopersville 54

The Hawkeyes became conference champions Friday night for the first time since 1988!

Boys: Northview 51, Grand Rapids Christian 49

Girls: West Catholic 64, Holland Christian 32

Girls: East Grand Rapids 54, Forest Hills Central 27

EGR's Macy Brown became the school's all-time leading scorer Friday night with 1,468 career points.

Brown's sister Jillian previously held the title.

