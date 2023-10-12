Watch Now
Hackett, K-Christian win division 4 district openers

The Irish beat Comstock, the Comets knocked off Battle Creek Academy
FOX 17
Hackett Catholic Prep soccer players celebrate a goal Wednesday against Comstock
Posted at 11:01 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 23:01:26-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hackett Catholic Prep knocked off Comstock on Wednesday night 9-0 at Kalamazoo Central in a division four boys soccer district opener.

In the same district, Kalamazoo Christian beat Battle Creek Academy 8-0.

The Irish (14-2-1) will play Calhoun Christian in the semifinals at Kalamazoo Christian.

The Comets (15-6-1) will host Friday's Bellevue/Kalamazoo Phoenix winner in the other semifinal.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

