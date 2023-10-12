Hackett, K-Christian win division 4 district openers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hackett Catholic Prep knocked off Comstock on Wednesday night 9-0 at Kalamazoo Central in a division four boys soccer district opener.
Hackett routes Comstock in district opener
In the same district, Kalamazoo Christian beat Battle Creek Academy 8-0.
K-Christian beats Battle Creek Academy in division 4 district
The Irish (14-2-1) will play Calhoun Christian in the semifinals at Kalamazoo Christian.
The Comets (15-6-1) will host Friday's Bellevue/Kalamazoo Phoenix winner in the other semifinal.
